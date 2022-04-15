5 Simple Tips to Avoid the Problem of Bloating

It has often been seen that despite taking care of health and following a healthy diet, some health-related problems still occur and persist. The problem of bloating is also one of these. Although bloating has become commonplace nowadays, we can get rid of it by recognising the reasons.

An unbalanced diet, not chewing food properly, and not drinking enough water causes bloating. This leads to a swollen belly, and at times it makes you feel uneasy and restless.

Let’s tell you how you can get rid of bloating.

Chew your food:

Food should always be chewed properly because that makes it easier to digest. On the other hand, if you swallow the food without chewing it properly, it does not get digested and you experience bloating.

Focus on your food:

Often, while eating food, instead of focusing on the food, we get engrossed in TV or smartphone. In such a situation, the cephalic stage does not get initiated to digest food. This also leads to bloating.

Avoid drinking water with food:

Some people have a habit of drinking water in between while eating their meals. But drinking too much water while eating also becomes the reason for bloating. When we drink more water, while we are having our food, the dilute acid present in the stomach starts melting. Due to this, the digestive system gets weak and food does not get digested quickly.

Do not eat food in a hurry:

Because of their busy schedule, some people do not even get enough time to eat their meals. They tend to finish their food in a hurry. But, when you hurriedly eat your food, it does not get digested easily and leads to gas, constipation, or indigestion. These issues also lead to bloating.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day:

Not drinking enough water can lead to issues like pain in the stomach, gas, and acidity. This also causes bloating. Therefore, to keep the problem of bloating at bay, drink at least six litres of water a day.

