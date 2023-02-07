Home » News » Lifestyle » 5 Simple Tips To Clean Your Gas Stove And Burners At Home

5 Simple Tips To Clean Your Gas Stove And Burners At Home

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 17:33 IST

Cleaning a gas stove does not require a lot of effort if done regularly.
Dirty gas stoves and their burners not only affect the appliances but also your cooking, and are a potential fire hazard. You should make sure that you clean your stove and burners regularly to prevent the pile-up of burnt food and grease underneath. Cleaning a gas stove does not require a lot of effort if done regularly.

Learning to clean the stove is especially important for people who enjoy making gourmet meals at home. A little cleanup and maintenance are very much necessary and we are here with some tips to help you clean your gas stoves:

Salt and baking soda

You should take a tablespoon of salt along with a tablespoon of baking soda. Mix them to make a fine paste. Apply it to your gas stove to clean it.

Eno

Eno is a product that is found in most households and can be used for many things like cleaning your gas burners. Make a paste of Eno and water and then apply it to the burner. Keep it as it is for a few minutes before wiping it off with a sponge or brush. You may be required to do this a few times to get the desired results.

White vinegar

The use of white vinegar can be the best for cleaning your gas stove. Take water in a vessel. Then add white vinegar and baking soda to it and mix it well. Soak your gas burner in this mixture for 2 hours. Now take the burner and apply dishwashing soap or liquid to it. Then, rub the burner with a toothbrush or metal scrub and then wash it.

Water

Boil some water in a container. Put it on the stained spots on your gas stove and let it sit for some time. Scrub your stains away with the help of a sponge and a few drops of liquid soap.

Razor scraper

A razor scraper may be used when none of the above options work. Set the scraper at an angle and carefully remove the stains. Rinse later, using any one of the mixtures discussed above.

first published: February 07, 2023, 17:22 IST
last updated: February 07, 2023, 17:33 IST
