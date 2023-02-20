In this fast-paced world, life’s struggles often overwhelm us and make us feel like we are going nowhere. The urge to constantly grow is common and is only growing among the youth but it can often be accompanied by negative thoughts if they do not achieve their daily goals or don’t see a significant achievement over some time.

While negative thoughts can often paralyse us and further push us down, the good news is that with regular practice of some handy tips, one can replace negative thoughts with ones that are more practical rather than pessimistic.

Here are some tips by Bakersfield Behavioral to help you get rid of negative thoughts:

Write down what you feel

Try spending 15 minutes every day trying to write down your thought process. This can help you identify how and why your thoughts are negative and unclear.

Talk it over

Find someone close to you who you know will understand you and talk to them about it. This will help you both vent out and allow you to reframe your negative thoughts more positively. Moreover, if you are open to suggestions, your well-wishers may also suggest a way out.

Exercise

Staying physically active is one of the best ways to stay healthy both physically and mentally. By physical activity, we don’t mean going to the gym, a simple walk can also help you stay active and have positive thoughts.

Replace negative elements in your surroundings

Identify and remove the negative elements in your life. They may be in the form of distractions, people, websites, music and more.

Be grateful

We often don’t recognise the haves and focus on the have-nots. It is easy to forget the positive elements of our life. Therefore, sit and think it through, and recognize the positives in your surroundings and the privilege you hold that many others don’t. This can help you identify the resources that can help you come out of the problem you are facing and therefore do away with negative thoughts.

