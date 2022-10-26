5 Simple Tricks To Help Your Child Manage Anger And Frustration

A low frustration tolerance (LFT) is the inability to control one’s emotions when faced with adversity, loss of control, or obstructed goals. We all experience anger and frustration from time to time. This, however, can be especially difficult for children. When things go wrong, children with a low tolerance for unpleasant feelings typically exhibit irritability, emotional outbursts, or temper tantrums. This is frequently a learned and practised skill. Hence, here are some of the most effective methods for teaching them to manage their anger and frustration.

Discuss feelings and ways to deal with them

Reading picture books about characters who face challenges and find solutions is an excellent way to expose children to different ways of dealing with emotions. Discuss the emotions and actions the characters in the story are taking to resolve issues. In this situation, ask your child what actions the characters could take. Another suggestion is to explain to your child how they feel when they are angry or frustrated and to provide them with a strategy for dealing with their emotions.

Exposure

Children must be exposed to frustration in order to tolerate it. Observing your child and attempting to identify the difference between mild and severe frustration can be beneficial. We don’t want to help them with mild frustration, but we do want to offer more support or redirection if we see them escalating into extreme frustration. The more they are exposed to frustration, the longer they are willing to stay frustrated in order to find a solution to their problem.

Introduce your kids to games

Games are an excellent way to help a child develop frustration tolerance because they allow them to practise losing, concentration, and setbacks.

Provide suggestions for dealing with strong emotions

When you say no and your child becomes angry, give him some coping strategies. Suggest that he run or jump, take a break and spend some time alone, scribbling or painting an angry picture. When your child is angry and needs a break, provide a quiet space for them to “cool off."

Scaffolding

When an adult fills in the gap between what a youngster is capable of doing and what they are still learning, this is called scaffolding. It motivates kids to solve problems and finish projects that are just a bit above their current capabilities. This can be accomplished by segmenting the learning, posing insightful queries, or providing the youngster with resources to help him or her achieve their objectives.

If your child consistently acts out and is unable to learn how to manage anger and frustration over time, or if you are hesitant to leave your child with other children due to their challenging behaviour, discuss your concerns with your child’s healthcare provider.

