5 Simple Ways to Fight Dating App Fatigue

Online dating has transformed the ways people seek out relationships and meet someone. With technology taking over, combined with two years of stringent Covid-19 restrictions, this trend has only proliferated.

Tinder, one of the most popular dating apps, registered three billion swipes in a single day during the peak of the lockdown. With such extreme usage of dating apps, people have started experiencing a new issue known as dating app fatigue or swipe fatigue.

All swipe and no meet became the new, uninvited trend. Dating apps started noticing a spike in the length of the conversations people have here. With fewer meetings, decreased prospects, and curbed chances to find what one’s seeking on these apps, a certain degree of frustration, too lingers along with the fatigue.

If you too are floating in the same boat, then here are five ways you can fight the dating app fatigue:

Take A Break

The foremost factor that can make a difference is taking a break. Swiping and stretching the efforts to meet someone can be emotionally taxing. Rest your mind from the left and right swipes and take a break.

Avoid To Abide Failure On These Apps

The success rates of these apps are based on an algorithm that does not pay heed to real situations but to certain keywords and indicators. Measuring your worth based on how many matches and dates you are able to bag is something that must be avoided.

Try New Ways Of Meeting People

Now that things are starting to get normalised, you can actually meet new people in physical settings. Go out or ask a friend to set you up and break the monotony of swiping and tapping.

Set Limits

Give yourself space to figure out what you are actually seeking rather than swiping in desperation. Plan meet-ups with people who you think are compatible. And try not to haste things.

Have Fun!

Last but not least, have fun with your experience on these platforms. Dating applications are just a medium, and obviously not the only one, to find potential options for a partner.

