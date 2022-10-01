5 Simple Ways To Make Meditation A Daily Habit

The practice of meditation may appear overwhelming to someone who has just started. However, meditation can be done almost anywhere and at any time if you understand the fundamentals. Learning to focus all the attention of one’s mind is the practice of meditation. There are many types of meditation which help you with inner calm and relaxation. Numerous health advantages of meditation have been reported, including reduced stress, enhanced mood, and greater attention and concentration. So, here are five tips to help you start your meditation journey.

Start small

Although it’s a great goal to meditate for at least 30 minutes each day, you don’t have to start from that stage. At first, you might not feel particularly serene or present. You might not feel comfortable at all. It’s fine, though. If you find it difficult to commit to 30 minutes each day, even 10 or 15 can be helpful.

Find the right time

The best time to meditate is whenever you can fit it in. If you force yourself to meditate at a time that conflicts with your schedule and obligations, you will most likely become frustrated and hesitant to continue. Instead, experiment with when you meditate to see what works best for you. However, try to stick to your schedule, whatever it may be.

Get comfortable

You’ve probably seen photos of people practising meditation while seated in the conventional lotus position. But not everyone feels comfortable in that position, and trying to mediate in an uncomfortable situation can be difficult. Consider sitting on a chair, getting up and moving around, or standing if sitting in that position makes you uncomfortable. Some people discover that concentrating on each phase of meditation, such as their breath, increases its effectiveness.

Try a meditation app or podcast

Are you still having some trouble figuring out how to meditate? If you’re unsure, browse your smartphone. Nowadays, an app exists for just about everything, and meditation is no exception. Additionally, apps provide access to:

meditations for different situations

breathing exercises

calming sounds

podcasts

You may also modify the app to keep track of your progress and change your meditation technique depending on how you are feeling at the moment.

Keep at it

It may take some time for you to form a new habit, so don’t get upset if meditation doesn’t seem easy to you right away. Instead of looking for reasons why you can’t continue with it, explore whatever obstacles you’re having with curiosity and an open mind.

