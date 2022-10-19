Fine lines and wrinkles are natural signs of ageing. While they are inevitable, these can often be a cause of distress. There are a number of intervention methods that can stop or reverse the damage to your skin. The common culprits of skin ageing include spending too much time in the sun, dietary problems, and hereditary causes. However, if you invest your time in these 5 simple skin care tips, you can make your skin glow naturally. Read on to find more:

No Sunbathing

Freckles, age spots, blotchy complexion, and other signs of ageing are all linked to extreme sun exposure. Avoid going out in the sun between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. That is when the sun is the strongest. However, if you must step outside, wear long-sleeved clothes, long pants, big-brim hats and sunglasses.

Sunscreen Your New BFF

You should always wear sunscreen regardless of your age. In case you have avoided it until you have turned 50, start using sunscreen religiously. Invest in products with at least 7% of zinc oxide and an SPF 30 or higher. It must have both UVB and UVA protection. Remember to reapply it to the exposed skin every two hours when you are outside.

Hydrate Yourself

Drinking enough water can help hydrate your skin from the inside. But staying hydrated has more than one benefit. Fluids can help flush out toxins from your body and make your skin look healthier and give it a beautiful glow.

Use Anti-Ageing Products

Go for products that have pentapeptides, retinoids, or bakuchiol. These products can help skin cells to produce more collagen, making your skin look firmer. Always read the labels to figure out if the product has any ingredients, you are allergic to. Remember to do a patch test too.

Quit Smoking

Smoking can cause damage to your skin in a number of ways. Blood vessels can turn narrow due to nicotine, which in turn reduces oxygen flow and nutrients to skin cells. As you repeatedly purse your lips to smoke, it can contribute to fine lines around your mouth. The heat from the smoke can cause your skin to dry out too.

