5 Skincare Trends That Will Rule The Roost In 2023

Of late, skincare has become a topic that is much talked about across multiple sections of society. From teenagers to middle-aged folks and even the older population, irrespective of gender, skincare is something that is for everyone. Today, skincare is one of the fastest-growing segments, to the extent that the skin care products market in India stands at a valuation of USD 6.53 billion this year.

“With consumer expectations evolving rapidly as they become more conscious about what they put on their skin and the impact on the environment, skincare trends are constantly emerging," says Antara Kundu, General Manager - Marketing, Branding & Customer Acquisition at The Body Shop, Asia South.

The year 2022 saw trends like Male Aesthetics, showing that men are also inclined toward the aesthetic industry. “It was reported that men require parallel care like that of women for their skin due to the effect induced by an unhealthy skincare routine. Another trend noticed in the year 2022 was the growth in AI-mediated energy-based devices," says Dr Chytra V Anand, CEO & Founder of Kosmoderma Healthcare Private Limited.

As we approach the end of this year and gear up for the new year, here are some trends by the industry experts that are likely to rule the industry in 2023.

Skinvestment and self-care

The days when skincare simply meant applying a lotion you bought at the store down the street are long gone. Today, consumers are incredibly mindful of the kind of products they use. They are increasingly leaning towards products that are formulated without animal testing, use ingredients sourced ethically, and don’t harm their skin or the environment. “Besides, they also choose products that suit their skin type and concerns. In the new year, we can expect to see a renewed focus on self-care and authenticity, with consumers seeking the healthiest version of their skin types to build skincare routines accordingly," adds Kundu.

Skinimalism: The less is more approach

While some people may naturally have blemish-free, normal skin, thanks to genetics and perhaps their lifestyle, it is possible to make your unique skin type look and feel healthy and radiant without using tons of products. In fact, people are now increasingly accepting this and taking the ‘less is more’ concept, focusing on the quality of the product rather than the number of products they use. The idea of skinimalism is quickly catching on, and we’re likely to see more and more consumers taking this route, and it could seep into the makeup segment as well. A bare-faced but better approach where the lines between makeup and skincare blur is what we can expect in the coming year.

Skin tightening

This is becoming one of the most popular cosmetic procedures since it is minimally invasive. Skin laxity frequently manifests as fine lines, or wrinkles on the face, neck, jawline, hands, abdomen, and thighs. “Skin laxity is a result of both intrinsic and external factors. Age, stress, and genetics are examples of intrinsic factors; exposure to sunlight, environmental pollutants, and smoking are examples of extrinsic factors. The major elements that keep the skin smooth and firm are proteins called collagen and elastin, both of which are affected by environmental influences," adds Dr Anand. Numerous skin tightening techniques have been developed that help in reducing skin laxity thus enriching the skin by tightening it.

Cool sculpting

Another trend to look out for in the year 2023 is cool sculpting which is also a non-invasive treatment for skin by removing the unnecessary fatty tissues. In recent years, cool sculpting has become very trendy. Cool sculpting is a non-surgical procedure that lifts the skin naturally and enhances the skin by adding more definition.

Celebrating individuality

The world of makeup has evolved drastically. “People have shed the ‘one size fits all’ mindset and are now celebrating their individuality. Rather than worrying about whether their style of makeup will blend with the ever-changing trends, makeup wearers are going for what suits them the best according to their preferences," opines Kundu. So, whether they add a pop of colour, love a clean, fresh look, or go for strong, accentuated eyebrows and bold lip colours, the coming months will see different individualities being acknowledged and celebrated.

