5 Smart Ways To Use Ginger Peels. Guide Is Here

As winter approaches, the chill in the air may be making many of us crave a cup of ginger tea. Ginger not only adds a distinct flavour and fragrance to your tea, but it also has numerous health benefits. Not only in teas but ginger is preferred in many ways.

We must have been using ginger by peeling them off and discarding the peels. But do you know there are several ways to use these peels as well? Yes, you read it right. Today we will be sharing some of the ways of using ginger peels that can be pretty helpful.

Cough and cold

If you are suffering from a cold and cough, try using ginger peels. What you can do is, dry those peels in the natural sunlight or microwave. Once it’s dried down completely, you can make a powder of it and eat it with one spoonful of honey.

Remedy for cold problems

Consuming tea made from ginger peels gives instant relief from sore throat. You can even add some cloves and cardamoms to make it even better and stronger. (But add ginger peel in small quantities.)

Fertilizer for plants

Use ginger peels as fertiliser for plants instead of throwing them away. It contains a lot of phosphorus that is really important for them to grow. Also, this will help the insects to stay away from the plants as well.

For a flavorful dish

If you are not a fan of the strong flavours of ginger in your dishes, replace it with some ginger peels. It really helps in enhancing the taste of the particular dish.

Disclaimer: The information given in this article is general. It may not apply equally to everyone. The results depend on the health of individuals. Note that News 18 has not confirmed this. Before taking this into account take advice from relevant experts.

