5 Smoothies Inspired By Mini Mathur's Breakfast Menu

Celebrities around the world love sharing all about their day with their fans. Host and model, Mini Mathur is no exception as she shared her breakfast secrets on her Instagram stories. Perhaps, it is the green smoothie on her breakfast menu that keeps Mini fit and healthy. Aside from the obvious health benefits, smoothies are a great on-the-go breakfast. In case you are looking to add these drinks to your breakfast menu but don’t know which to grab, you’re covered. Here are 5 breakfast smoothies that will keep you fulfilled:

Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

If you have a little more time at hand, you can grab this scrumptious smoothie bowl. All you need are frozen blueberries, almond milk, almond butter, and vanilla. Blend them together until it reaches a creamy consistency. Pour it into a bowl and top it with fresh blueberries, granola of your choice, almonds, and other fruits that you enjoy.

Berry-Banana-Oat Smoothie

This nutritious smoothie can help you feel fuller for a long time. That is especially because of the oats you are going to be adding. Just blend together frozen strawberries, low-fat yoghurt, sliced banana, rolled oats, hemp and chia seeds, almond milk, and honey. Blend until it turns smooth. Pour it into a glass and enjoy a fulfilling breakfast on the go.

Apple Avocado Smoothie

Thinking of having a detox day? Go for this energizing, filling, and detox drink. The key ingredients are simple: avocado, apple, banana, ginger, and spinach. Have a breakfast packed with fibre and low on calories. This smoothie also has great skin benefits.

Strawberry Kiwi Smoothie

Fight cold with this drink loaded with vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc. Grab some strawberries, kiwis, oranges, bananas, oatmeal, milk, and honey. You can also add some ice to make your smoothie frosty. Just blend until smooth and serve. If you are calorie conscious, this smoothie without honey has just 304 kcal.

Carrot Cake Smoothie

If you are looking for a vitamin-packed, healthy dose of protein, and healthy fats that taste just like dessert, this one might be the best for you. All you have to do is blend together chopped carrots, pineapple, Greek yogurt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cashew milk. The best part about it is that the smoothie has no processed ingredients or sugar. Talk about healthy desserts!

