5 Smoothies To Help You Lose Weight Post-Diwali

Have you gained any weight during the holiday season? To get back on track, let's brew some healthy smoothies right away

Last Updated: November 01, 2022, 18:22 IST

After a spree of endless indulgence you can still get back on track.
Developed a paunch during the festive season? It can be difficult to maintain a healthy diet when you are surrounded by heaps of laddus, barfis, and other tempting delicacies. Don’t worry, after a spree of endless indulgence you can still get back on track. But if you’re looking for something to speed up that fitness journey then we have a yummy way for you. Let’s make smoothies. All of these smoothies can be prepared in a high-powered blender or juicer.

Melon and Kiwi Smoothie

  • Add in 2-3 slices of papaya, 2 slices of melon, a handful of grapes, one sliced plum, and half a cup of oats
  • For the liquid add a glass of milk and a teaspoon of honey.
  • Add ice to get that smoothie texture

Cucumber and Mint smoothie

  • Chop one cucumber and put it in a blender
  • Combine with coriander leaves and water
  • Blend well to make juice
  • Add pink salt and pepper for some garnish
  • Serve over ice cubes in a chilled glass.

Banana Smoothie

  • Add peeled bananas to a blender
  • Combine it with yoghurt, two teaspoons of honey and pumpkin seeds
  • Add a dash of water for your desired consistency\
  • Pour it into a tall glass
  • Garnish it with some more pumpkin seeds and honey

High protein chocolate smoothie

  • Add 1/4th cup of rolled oats, a small banana, one teaspoon of soaked chia seeds, and 1/4th teaspoon of coffee powder in a blender.
  • Add 5 almonds, 7-8 raisins, one teaspoon of peanut butter, 3/4th cup of low-fat milk, and half a scoop of whey protein powder.
  • Blend all the ingredients by giving them a good whisk.

Strawberry, Oats, and Chia Smoothie

  1. Add strawberries, oats, chia seeds in a mixer grinder.
  2. Combine with milk and ice for a smoothie

