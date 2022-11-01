5 Smoothies To Help You Lose Weight Post-Diwali

Developed a paunch during the festive season? It can be difficult to maintain a healthy diet when you are surrounded by heaps of laddus, barfis, and other tempting delicacies. Don’t worry, after a spree of endless indulgence you can still get back on track. But if you’re looking for something to speed up that fitness journey then we have a yummy way for you. Let’s make smoothies. All of these smoothies can be prepared in a high-powered blender or juicer.
Melon and Kiwi Smoothie
- Add in 2-3 slices of papaya, 2 slices of melon, a handful of grapes, one sliced plum, and half a cup of oats
- For the liquid add a glass of milk and a teaspoon of honey.
- Add ice to get that smoothie texture
Cucumber and Mint smoothie
- Chop one cucumber and put it in a blender
- Combine with coriander leaves and water
- Blend well to make juice
- Add pink salt and pepper for some garnish
- Serve over ice cubes in a chilled glass.
ALSO READ: Check Out These Simple, Halloween-approved Coffee Recipes
Banana Smoothie
- Add peeled bananas to a blender
- Combine it with yoghurt, two teaspoons of honey and pumpkin seeds
- Add a dash of water for your desired consistency\
- Pour it into a tall glass
- Garnish it with some more pumpkin seeds and honey
High protein chocolate smoothie
- Add 1/4th cup of rolled oats, a small banana, one teaspoon of soaked chia seeds, and 1/4th teaspoon of coffee powder in a blender.
- Add 5 almonds, 7-8 raisins, one teaspoon of peanut butter, 3/4th cup of low-fat milk, and half a scoop of whey protein powder.
- Blend all the ingredients by giving them a good whisk.
TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO
Strawberry, Oats, and Chia Smoothie
- Add strawberries, oats, chia seeds in a mixer grinder.
- Combine with milk and ice for a smoothie
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here
first published: November 01, 2022, 18:16 IST
last updated: November 01, 2022, 18:22 IST