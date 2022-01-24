5 Spices Diabetics Must Include in Their Diet to Control Blood Sugar Levels

One of the most common problems people face when it comes to managing blood sugar levels is not knowing how to do it. This can be a challenge for many diabetics, as they need to keep their blood sugar under control to stay healthy and avoid health problems. However, according to NDTV, including some spices in your diet can easily help you control your blood sugar level. Let’s find out more:

>Ginger:

Consumption of ginger is beneficial for the health of diabetics as it controls insulin secretion.

>Fenugreek:

Fenugreek is a natural herb that has been used for centuries to lower blood sugar levels. It is an excellent source of fiber and magnesium, important to control blood sugar levels.

>Cinnamon:

Cinnamon is one such spice that comes with lots of health benefits. Cinnamon is a natural sweetener that helps control blood sugar levels. It lowers blood sugar levels by suppressing the activity of certain enzymes responsible for making glucose from food.

>Turmeric:

According to doctors, curcumin present in turmeric is a strong antioxidant and helps keep diabetes under control. It is also rich in anti-inflammatory properties.

>Tulsi:

Basil increases the immunity of the body and makes the body strong. It can help your body in maintaining blood sugar levels. The antioxidants present in basil reduce oxidative stress and are known to improve mental health.

(>Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

