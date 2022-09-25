5 Spooky Roads In India, Not For The Faint-Hearted

Hitting the road to drive a long distance and exploring new places is exhilarating. Taking the car out with windows rolled down and enjoying the beautiful landscape en route gives you the chance to know a place better. While many roads are known for their curves and the scenic beauty it offers, other roads are infamous for their eeriness and spooky stories that travellers claimed to have experienced. However, if you are adventurous, here’s a list of some of the roads that are (in)famous for their haunting stories-

Blue Cross Road, Chennai

Advertisement

Not for the faint-hearted, this serene road is famously known for being a hotbed of paranormal activities after dusk. There have been numerous suicides in this lane is considered to be one of the most haunted lanes in Chennai. Due to the dense canopy, it’s cut off from light even during the daytime.

Kasara Ghat, Mumbai Nashik Highway

Situated on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, Kasara Ghat is said to be haunted and witnesses have experienced paranormal activity on this stretch of the highway. Many have reported having seen a headless lady laughing hysterically. Many accidents have reportedly occurred at this Ghat and are infamous for being the dumping ground of murder victims.

Sathyamangalam Wildlife Sanctuary corridor, Talamalai R.F, Tamil Nadu

Advertisement

A part of the NH-209 passes through the Sathyamangalam Wildlife Sanctuary. It is believed that the infamous bandit Veerappan used to reside in this forest. It is considered to be one of the most haunted places in Tamil Nadu. Travellers have claimed seeing floating lanterns and other paranormal activities, while others believe that the bandit’s ghost haunts the place.

Kashedi Ghat, Mumbai

Advertisement

Not just the Kashedi Ghat on the Mumbai-Goa highway, but the entire highway is considered to be haunted. People have claimed to have seen apparitions of mysterious people. The most famous story is that the road is haunted by flesh-loving witches who love blood, meat, and flesh. Many have claimed that their car was abruptly halted and the non-vegetarian food disappeared from the vehicle.

Johnson & Johnson Road, Mulund, Maharashtra

The Johnson & Johnson Signal at Mulund is considered to be one of the centres of paranormal activity. People claim that a lady in a white saree haunts the stretch. The road has also witnessed numerous accidents, especially on Amavasya nights.

(Disclaimer: Information presented in the article is gathered from various sources. News18 doesn’t guarantee the accuracy of the facts)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here