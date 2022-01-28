5 Steps to Get Rid of Pitra Dosh This Magha Amavasya

The day of Amavasya is considered auspicious when it comes to worshipping our forefathers. Many women also choose this day to observe fast for their husband’s long age.

Magha Amavasya helps us get peace and self-control. It is recommended that one take a dip in holy rivers on this day. Taking a dip in holy rivers will remove the sins and negative thoughts from one’s mind, many believe. On this day, while bathing, there should be strict silence. Lord Brahma is worshipped on this day while Gayatri Mantra is chanted.

The Amavasya for Magh month will start at 02:18 on 31st January and end on 1st February at 11:16.

Advertisement

On the day of Amavasya, sesame seeds should be mixed with flour to make rotis. These rotis should then be fed to cows. This will ensure an environment of peace and well being in the family.

Besides that, you can also make flour balls after having a bath. These balls should then be fed to fish. This step ensures a solution to many problems. According to Vedic astrology, feeding tiny wheat balls to fish can help calm the mind and heart. The individual feeding this food to fish can experience negativity finishing from their minds. In Hindu scriptures, it is said that life first started from water. Even the first living beings to appear on earth were fish.

Remembering our ancestors, we should donate to the poor and needy.:

The seventh chapter of the holy Bhagwat Gita should be recited. In this chapter Lord Krishna advises Arjuna that one can know God only by observing non-attachment. Krishna tells Arjuna that he is the basic essence of the universe. Krishna also tells Arjuna that his current form is just an earthly incarnation.

Watch your reflection in milk on this day. This milk should then be fed to a black dog. This can remove mental stress.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.