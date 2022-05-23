5 Steps to Make Your Children Emotionally and Mentally Strong

Emotional and mental well-being is an integral part of an individual’s personality. Emotionally strong people can accomplish a lot and handle failures maturely in their life. It is necessary to make a person emotionally strong right from their childhood. Several steps can be taken to make children emotionally and mentally strong.

Teaching the concept of going with the flow:

Teach your children that everything will not work out according to their wishes. Teach them the need for a flexible attitude in life. This flexible attitude will help them adjust easily to all hardships in life.

Need to express feelings:

Make sure your children know how to express their feelings. Not being able to express yourself leads to bottling up emotions which has disastrous consequences. Children who are not able to express themselves eventually grow into emotionally weak adults.

Let children express their fears

Never trivialise your child’s fears. Give them ample space to express their fears. This will allow children to freely express themselves. It will also help you decipher everything that’s bothering them the most. It will ultimately help parents and children to find a solution to their problems.

Encourage them in their hobbies

Pursuing hobbies can boost a child’s self-confidence and happiness levels. It will eventually lead to the building up of a child’s mental strength. The only thing that needs to be kept in mind is that those hobbies should not be associated with screens.

Teach them that they are free to share everything with you

If a child feels that they have done something wrong and feels safe confiding in you, don’t ever punish them. They have shown enough trust in you to disclose where they went wrong. You should not break their trust and punish them. Instead of punishing, praise them. This will motivate them to disclose their wrong doings courageously and move forward.

