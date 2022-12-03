5 Stretches to Help Relieve Back Pain After Long Periods of Sitting

Most schools and desk jobs require people to sit in a chair for long periods. Studying on working long hours at a stretch can result in severe back problems. Lower back pain and stiffness in back muscles are common problems that people face. The pain can cause significant discomfort, affect performance and productivity, and burn a big hole in your pocket. Staying physically active may be the most effective way to alleviate or prevent back problems. Several stretching exercises can help maintain good back health.

1. Supported Backbend

This exercise can relieve lower back pain by easing pressure on your spine. To properly execute the stretch, stand in front of a wall and turn your face away from it. Raise your arms overhead and bend your elbows backwards. Lean back slowly until your palms touch the wall.

2. Torso Stretch

You must sit in a chair for this. Then, keep your feet firmly positioned on the ground. Place one arm on the back of the seat and twist your upper body in the direction of the arm on the chair. Hold the pose for 10 to 30 seconds before switching sides.

3. Lunge with Rotation

To get this stretch done perfectly, with your right foot, take a step forward and bend into a lunge position. Put your hands on both sides of your foot, then rotate your right arm upwards. Remember to do the same in the opposite direction.

4. Low Cobra

This one will help to strengthen the lower back and open the shoulders. Lie on your stomach with your palms pressed against the floor next to your chest. Maintain your elbows parallel to your sides and press to lift your chest.

5. Knee-to-chest stretch

The knee-to-chest stretch can aid in lengthening your lower back and relieve pain and tension. You can perform the knee-to-chest stretch by lying on your back and then pulling and holding one or both knees to your chest.

