5 Stretches You Should Do Before Starting Your Workout

Warming up before exercise is an essential part of a workout routine that you should never skip. Before starting a workout, be it weight training, strength training, or so on, one must stretch their body to relax the muscles. Stretching before working out has many benefits such as increasing the flexibility of the body, relaxing the muscles which in turn reduces the risk of injuries.

Our body needs to release the tension before lifting weights or doing any tedious exercise, and nothing works better than pre-workout stretching exercises. We’ve compiled a list of stretching exercises that you must do before starting vigorous exercise.

>Leg Swings

Stand straight keeping your face in front and back intact. Now, move your left leg freely back and forth like a swing. Complete 10 rounds and then, repeat the process with the other leg. Start slowly and gradually, increase the speed of swings. It’ll help your legs loosen up and give you the art of balance.

>Squats

Stand and open your legs a little and keep both your hands in front. Now, sit on your knees by stretching your back forward and hips backward, taking the position of a slanting line. Do 10 rounds of squats and take a break. Complete three rounds. You might feel sore in your thighs as this stretching exercise focus on your thigh and back.

>Lunges

Start with standing straight and opening your legs a little. Now take one step forward and bend the knee to form a 90-degree angle, shifting all your weight on the heel of that leg. Bring the other leg in front now. Do 20 sets to stretch your back and waist area completely.

>Jumping Jacks

Jump in the air by opening your legs to the sides. Also, spread your hands sideways in the air. Do 20 to 30 jumps in a set.

>High Knee

Maintain a straight posture, lift one knee to your chest and then the other one. Jump by switching legs. Complete 20 sets.

