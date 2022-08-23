5 Super Foods to Relieve Constipation

Certain food items and eating habits can help to relieve constipation. There are certain times when people face difficulties in their bowel movements. This happens when they are suffering from constipation. Those who face the problem of constipation their stool become dry and dense and it becomes painful or difficult to pass. Furthermore, it causes discomfort throughout the day.

It is not uncommon for people to suffer from constipation. However, certain food items and eating habits can help to relieve constipation. Delhi based nutritionist, Lovneet Batra recently shared a few suggestions in an Instagram post for those who are suffering from constipation.

You can include these food items, as suggested by nutritionist Batra, in your regular meals to get relief from constipation.

Prunes

People have been using prunes to ease constipation since a long time. It is a traditional go-to food item for constipation. Prunes, a variety of dried plum, contain a type of sugar alcohol called sorbitol. As our body digests sorbitol poorly, it assists in drawing water into the intestines. Furthermore, it results in inducing bowel movements.

Vegetable juice

The nutritionist informs that consuming a large glass of vegetable juice in the middle of the day or mid-evening can do wonders in alleviating constipation. She also shared the ingredients that one can use for making the juice:

· Spinach

· Tomato

· Beetroot

· Lime juice

· Ginger

Triphala

Triphala consists of amalaki (amla), haritaki (harad) and bibhitaki (baheda), all of which are known to be good for relieving constipation. To get rid of constipation, add half a teaspoon of Triphala powder in a cup of warm water or milk and drink it before bedtime.

Oats

These grains are rich in soluble fibre (beta-glucans). It is good for maintaining normal intestinal function and regulating intestinal flora as it feeds the good bacteria in the gut.

Ghee

Since ghee has an oily texture, it works as lubricant and soothes the stiffness of the bowl formation. It is a perfect antidote for constipation because infusing ghee into the diet assists in making bowel movements easier and regular.

