A sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating patterns typically play a major role in weight gain, apart from other factors such as stress and lack of sleep. We often sweat for hours in the gym and follow dietary plans to shed those extra kilos but this is not possible for everyone.

Improving your diet permanently requires a thoughtful approach in which you reflect, replace and reinforce. We have enlisted for you 5 super healthy drinks you must drink daily to lose weight.

According to Healthshots, including these drinks in your diet, will help you achieve your fitness goals in just a few days.

Herbal detox tea

Consuming a cup of herbal detox tea every day helps to reduce weight rapidly. Detox herbal teas are natural substances made up of ginger, dandelion and liquorice that work to detoxify waste from your body. Dandelion increases the amount of urine and helps in decreasing inflammation in the body, whereas ginger improves your digestion.

Turmeric water

Turmeric has many medicinal properties, it is anti-inflammatory and reduces inflammation in the body. Undigested food sometimes causes inflammation, which reflects in weight gain. So, consuming turmeric water every day helps in reducing weight. You can also add a pinch of turmeric powder in hot water, and mix it with honey and lemon for better results.

Warm water with ghee

Ghee is beneficial for our body and its Ayurvedic properties help in weight loss. Drinking warm water with some ghee improves digestion and makes you feel full for a longer time. Ghee is also rich in minerals and vitamins which help in boosting metabolism.

Apple cider vinegar drink

This drink improves metabolism and helps to reduce weight in just a few days. Consumption of apple cider vinegar in the morning helps in reducing inflammation in the body. Also, it helps in maintaining blood sugar levels.

Drinking lemon water

The easiest way to reduce weight is to consume lemon water every day in the morning. Lemon has Vitamin C which increases your digestive power. Pectin, found in lemon, is a type of fibre that reduces appetite and helps in reducing weight.

