If you think failing eyesight is an unstoppable sign of age-related issues or eye strain, you are not alone. While there is no way to naturally improve refractive error, other reasons for diminishing eyesight can be corrected. A healthy lifestyle, including your eating habits, can help improve your eye health too. Copper, lutein, omega-3 fatty acids, and zeaxanthin are essential for maintaining healthy eyesight. There are a number of sources from which you can consume these. However, some might be hard to find, and others you might not be able to consume due to dietary restrictions.

Here are 5 superfoods that are not only easy to find but compatible with all dietary regimes:

Advertisement

Nuts and Legumes

Add walnuts, Brazil nuts, cashews, peanuts, and lentils to your diet. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and Vitamin E, these are the best protection for the eye from age-related damage. The best thing about nuts and legumes is that they are easily available. This is a wonderful option if you are not into non-vegetarian options.

Leafy Green Veggies

They are filled with key vitamins that help improve eyesight. Packed with antioxidants, Vitamin C, zeaxanthin, and lutein, an important carotenoid for the eyes. Consider adding spinach, kale, and collards to your meals. Antioxidants are necessary to protect the cells in your eyes from free radicals. These are a type of unstable molecule that breaks down healthy tissue.

Raw Red Pepper

Bell peppers are filled with Vitamin C. It is an important vitamin to keep the blood vessels in your eyes healthy. It also lowers your risk of getting cataracts. Unfortunately, heating your red pepper will break down Vitamin C. Opt for consuming it raw when possible. These are also rich in vitamins A and E.

Advertisement

Sweet Potatoes

It’s not just the colour green that should be on your plate, but orange too. Sweet potatoes, carrots, cantaloupe, mangos, and apricots are good sources of beta-carotene, an essential vitamin that helps with night vision. Just one sweet potato can fulfil the requirement of more than half the Vitamin C you need in a day. It also has Vitamin E.

Citrus Fruits

Vitamin C-rich fruits like lemons, lime, oranges, and grapefruits are recommended for healthy eyes. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that is helpful in fighting age-related eye damage. These can be consumed raw or as freshly squeezed juice.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here