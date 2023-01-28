5 Superfoods For Breastfeeding Mothers

Breastfeeding is incredibly healthy for infants, whose development depends on the nourishing nutrients and protective compounds found in breast milk. The practice has also been linked to a lowered risk of developing diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular illnesses, and other diseases later in life. Additionally, it could make you feel closer to your newborn. However, breastfeeding mothers need to take a healthy diet full of nutrients and vitamins.

Here are a few superfoods that you can include in your diet.

1. Chia seeds: In addition to being a great source of fibre, protein, calcium, and magnesium, chia seeds also contain a lot of omega-3 fatty acids, which help in brain development in newborn babies.

2. Green leafy vegetables: These are a good source of calcium, fibre, antioxidants, and vitamins A, C, E, and K. Leafy veggies also have low-calorie content, giving you little to worry about in terms of weight gain. Aim for no less than one serving per day.

3. Apricots and dates: The hormone that induces milk production in breastfeeding moms is called prolactin. Eating apricots and dates might raise prolactin levels. Apricots are full of nutrients, whether they be dietary fibre, vitamin A, vitamin C, or potassium. Another benefit is that you’ll easily carry dried apricots in your purse for a quick snack. Dates, on the other hand, are naturally sweet, high in fibre, and rich in calcium.

4. Salmon: This fish is a fantastic source of protein and is also high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B12. It also contains natural vitamin D.

5. Sweet potato: For breastfeeding mothers, one medium sweet potato provides the recommended amount of vitamin A for the day. Vitamin A helps in better vision, bone development, and boosting immunity. Vitamin A is needed for growth and development, your baby is reliant on what you eat. Thus this is a good source for them.

