5 Superfoods To Include In Your Winter Diet For A Glowing Skin

Healthy diet is beneficial for boosting the immunity as well as maintaining proper body weight. It also rejuvenates your skin, curbs wrinkles, thereby leaving you with glowing skin. As beauty starts from within, it is important to know what we should eat on a daily basis. The food we eat has a direct impact on our skin. Suppose, if we consume junk food for a week, we will notice dullness and breakouts on the skin but if we eat right, our skin glows beautifully.

During the winter season our skin can become dull and dry, one might not be able to protect it in the right manner. If you aim to have beautiful and glowing skin this winter, here are 5 superfoods that one should include in your diet.

Carrots

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene which protects our skin from UV rays. Carrots are also packed with antioxidants, vitamin A and potassium that keep dry skin and uneven skin tone issues at bay.

Sweet Potatoes

A winter special food is loaded with tons of benefits. Sweet Potatoes are rich in fibres and beta-carotene which not only nourishes the skin but also makes it glow from inside.

Citrus fruits

Winters are the time when fresh juicy citrus fruits such as oranges, grapes, tangerine and lime are available in abundance. These vitamin C rich fruits are excellent winter superfoods and have antibacterial properties that can help treat your acne, pigmentation and dark spots. Besides, this they also work as a skin lightening agent and reduces ageing signs.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are the best source of minerals, vitamins, proteins, antioxidants and a lot of other nutrients. Not just this they are also a great source of Omega 3 fatty acids which makes your skin shine and reduces acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles. The high levels of antioxidants present in it help fight free radical damage caused by sun exposure.

Turmeric

Turmeric has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory components which helps to luster the skin, fight all the dirt and bacteria that cause damage to your skin. Drinking warm turmeric water helps the skin radiate and look healthier. You can also apply turmeric paste mixed with curd and besan to make your skin look shiny and glowing.

