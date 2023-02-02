Dates are known as nature’s candy for a variety of reasons. One mouthful of this fruit will transport your taste buds to a world of wonderfully sweet and deeply rich flavour reminiscent of caramel. Their delicate, soft and chewy texture complements both sweet and savoury meals. The fruit is produced by the date palm tree and has long been used in different staple cuisines in the Middle East.

Dates have become one of the most sought-after foods in the world of health and nutrition due to their multiple benefits. They have a high-calorie content and a rich nutritional profile when compared to other fresh fruits. The fruit includes high levels of vitamins A, B6 and K. These vitamins help with bone growth and eye health. Dates also include calcium, iron, potassium, protein, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, copper and sulphur, all of which help to improve general body function. From satisfying your sweet tooth to supporting your bone health, here are 5 surprising health benefits of dates:

1. Satisfy your sweet tooth

Advertisement

Dates are the sweetest fruit because they naturally contain sugar. It can lessen your desire for sugar and harmful sweets. Due to its sweetness, it is a fantastic substitute for white sugar.

2. Rich in protective antioxidants

Dates are a great source of antioxidant-rich protecting plant components. These include polyphenols, carotenoids, and lignans, which have been shown to help manage the risk of chronic diseases.

3. Support gut health

The importance of fibre in maintaining good health, from lowering the chance of developing some chronic diseases to supporting a healthy gut microbiome, remains supported by research. According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, dates have high fibre and polyphenol content, the latter of which also has beneficial anti-microbial properties that may lower colon cancer risk.

4. Reduce inflammation

You can surely get your dose of magnesium, a mineral with anti-inflammatory benefits with the consumption of dates. According to a study involving over 3,700 participants, post-menopausal women who consume a diet high in magnesium have lower levels of inflammatory markers in their bodies.

5. Improve bone health

Advertisement

Phosphorus, potassium, calcium and magnesium are minerals that are good for the bones and can be found in dates. They also include vitamin K, which is essential for developing and maintaining strong and healthy bones.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here