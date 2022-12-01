5 Symptoms To Look Out For If You Are Suffering From Lung Infection

Our respiratory health can deteriorate due to a lot of factors,like inhalation of toxic agents and harmful lifestyle habits, such as smoking. This year saw a rise in the number of patients visiting hospitals complaining of respiratory issues. At the beginning of winters, there is a thick layer of suspended particulate matter in the air which leads to a spike in respiratory problems. It is important to know about the symptoms of lung infection before they can cause complications in the body. According to Healthline.com, these are the symptoms which one should expect in case of a lung infection.

Fever

Normal body temperature is typically around 98.6°F (37°C). Fever occurs when the body is trying to fight off the infection and in this case, fever can rise as high as a scary 105°F (40.5°C). If the fever goes above 102°F (38.9°C) or if it lasts more than three days, it is high time that one should consult a doctor.

Shortness of Breath

Breathlessness is described as a frightening sensation of being unable to breathe easily or feeling suffocated.

Crackling sound in the lungs

Another sign of lung infection is a rattling sound in the base of the lungs, which are also called bibasilar crackles. A doctor can hear these crackles or sounds with the help of a stethoscope. These sounds will occur if the small air sacs in the lungs get filled with fluid and there’s air movement in the sacs.

Sharp chest pains

The stabbing chest pain is caused by a medical condition called pleurisy. This condition causes inflammation of the lining of your lungs. It becomes more painful when the person breathes or coughs. Viral or bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases and lung infections are some common causes of these chest pains.

Cough which produce thick mucus

People who are suffering from medical conditions like bronchitis or pneumonia will have a cough that produces thick mucus with a distinct colour. These colours can range from white, green to yellowish grey.

