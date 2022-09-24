5 Tasty, Healthy and Protein-rich Foods to Include in Your Diet During Navratri

Festive preparations have started in full bloom as the holy celebration of Navratri is knocking on the doors. This year, Navratri will be celebrated from September 26 to October 4. We will all have a lot on our plates throughout the festive season. However, while taking part in a festival means spending more time with family, it also calls for a meal to mark the occasion.

Many devotees fast during the auspicious festival consuming only fruits. For people following this, it is necessary to maintain a protein-rich diet to stay fit during these 9 days. Here is a list of 5 high-protein foods that are mandatory to eat so as not to go weak during a fast.

Dairy products

Milk is a top-notch food source of protein. You can choose a variety of dairy items like soy, cashew, or almond milk based on your preferences. You can also add yoghurt and paneer to your list, which will help you to stay energetic after a fast and enjoy the festivities.

Cheese

If you are a cheese aficionado then it’s your day! Another form of dairy item that is a must is opting for cheese. Cheese serves to be a mood booster and energy provider at the same time. After a long day of fasting, the moment you take a bite of any cheese product you will feel a sense of fullness and bliss rushing through you.

Buckwheat flour

Buckwheat or kuttu flour is also a prominent source of protein. Since you are unable to consume traditional grains while your fast is ongoing, buckwheat can help you increase your protein consumption while providing a healthy alternative. Kuttu ki poori and kuttu ka dosa can also be prepared.

Samak Rice

Listen before you fret out. Samak Rice is not your regular rice and you can easily add this item to your daily diet. Samak rice can be used as a fruit food. There is a lot of protein present in this particular grain which can be beneficial for your health.

Almonds, nuts:

Almonds are highly protein-rich food items, as do walnuts to some extent. You can indulge in your own homemade nutty trail mix whenever the hunger pangs to have something salty kick in your stomach. You might also eat flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds.

