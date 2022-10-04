5 Tempting Butter Board Ideas To Enlighten Your Tastebuds

A butter board is a huge slab of decorated butter, a s opposed to the popular charcuterie board. Spreading soft butter across a chopping board or block and adding various toppings usually veggies, fruit, or cheese which you then sweep up and enjoy with bread is how you make a butter board. It can be served as an appetizer, side dish, or sweet and quick dessert, there are plenty of dishes to get your creative juices flowing. From pumpkin and cinnamon to goat cheese and onion, the possibilities for a butter board are endless. So, here are five drooling butter board ideas to look for.

Pumpkin with brown butter

Advertisement

This pumpkin whip butter board idea is a creative spin on the current trend and the ideal autumn meal that will impress even the pickiest of guests. The flaky sea salt and walnuts add the proper amount of crunch, while hand-whipping the pumpkin butter mixture results in the optimal fluffy texture for spreading. Add bits of dark chocolate over top for even more sweetness.

Roasted Garlic and Chili

Everyone likes garlic, and this technique for roasting the cloves in the oven will give them the ideal, smooth texture that melts into the butter board. However, garlic paste will work nicely when combined with the butter to offer that delightfully tangy flavour if you’re short on time and need something quicker.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

Advertisement

Peanut Butter

Try this peanut butter variation first if you’re still not quite sold on the idea of butter boards. This sweet and salty combination, which is served with dried banana and green apple, is suitable for both a mid-afternoon snack and a dinner party.

Mango, Garlic, and Coriander

This South Asian-inspired spin on the trend looks extremely tasty, and you most likely already have all of the ingredients in your pantry. If you keep your chutney in the fridge, set it aside to cool until it reaches room temperature for the perfect runny texture. Serve with fresh naan.

Maple Bacon jam

One of the simplest butter boards to prepare, maple bacon jam blends the best sweet and salty taste in one ingredient. If you don’t have any jam on hand, you may make your own maple bacon topping by coating raw bacon with maple syrup and grilling it until it is crispy.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here