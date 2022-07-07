5 Things Not To Do Immediately After Having Meal

It is true that most of us live a fast-paced life but to maintain a healthy lifestyle following healthy eating habits is equally necessary. What we eat matters but what we do after we eat also matters. There are times when we adopt some habits after eating that also reduce the effectiveness of our healthy diet. Such habits or routines also affect our digestion. So let us take a look at the mistakes one should avoid after eating.

Sleeping immediately after eating

Advertisement

Many people go to bed immediately after having dinner, but it is advised that one should sleep at night only after about two hours of having a meal. If you fall asleep as soon as you eat food, it can lead to obesity, acidity, stroke or other heart-related problems.

Consumption of nicotine after meals

Many people like to drink tea, coffee or cigarettes after eating. Smoking in itself is a harmful habit but when followed by a meal, the amount of nicotine increases in the body more and affects the nutrition absorption process. Smoking also affects the irritation of the intestines. The digestive system works on the whole body, and nicotine binds with oxygen in the blood, and becomes more easily absorbed. Scientists warn that a cigarette after a meal dramatically increases the risk of bowel cancer and lung cancer.

Taking bath immediately after meal

If you take a bath immediately after eating food it affects your digestion process and there may be a problem of indigestion. When you bathe, your surface temperature increases according to the temperature of the water you use. If you use cold water, your blood vessels dilate. As large volumes of blood in your skin dilate to dissipate the excess heat, it causes more blood to flow in your skin, when the blood should actually flow to the stomach to aid digestion.

Drinking tea immediately after meal

Advertisement

Chemical called tannin is present in tea and coffee which interferes with iron absorption of the body. When consumed immediately after a meal, tea and coffee will hinder the iron absorption from the meal.

Do not eat fruits

Having fruits immediately after having your meal will not bring out the desired results. Eating fruits especially right after a large meal and combined with other foods, is held in the stomach too long along with other foods and will rot and ferment in the gut.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.