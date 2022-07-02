5 Things To Do in Goa During Monsoon Season

The monsoon season has arrived in several parts of the country. People are enjoying the breezy weather with the smell of moist soil. Many people love to travel during this season. What’s a better place to enjoy the rain than Goa! The little state on the western coasts is one of the most favourite monsoon destinations in the country. Goa has mesmerising serene beaches and other beautiful sites including waterfalls, which turn more attractive during monsoon.

Here is a small list of what you can do while you visit Goa during the monsoon season.

Advertisement

1. Dudhsagar Waterfall

If you are visiting Goa, during the monsoon season, you must take the time to visit this beautiful waterfall. The fall is located inside Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary. You have to trek through the jungle and cross raging river streams to reach the base of the fall. Other than this mighty waterfall, you can also visit Tambadi Surla Falls, Chorla Falls and Netravali waterfalls.

2. Chapora Fort

The iconic fort in Goa is beautiful during the monsoon season. The breathtaking view, while sitting on the walls of the forts will make you fall in love with the place. From the fort, you can enjoy the view of the waves touching the shores of the Vagator beach.

3. Long walks on the beaches

Sometimes, you don’t need to trek or go rafting. You can stroll by the Goa beaches barefoot where sea water touches your feet. Due to rain many people don’t prefer to visit Goa, but you may find the beaches relatively empty or less chaotic. You can visit beaches like Colva, Palolem, Agonda, Arambole and Sinquerim.

Advertisement

4. Nightlife in Goa

Goa has hundreds of clubs by the beach or in the city. Never miss a chance to enjoy the nightlife there. You can hang out with your friends. You can enjoy the live music in the bars of Calangute or Baga. You can enjoy the Karaoke nights, sway your hips on the DJ or just enjoy dining.

5. Relish Goan and Konkani dishes

Delicious Seafood and local Goan as well as Konkani cuisines are available throughout the year in Goa. But, the food might taste better during the monsoon as the state receives fresh fish and seafood. Channel your inner foodie and try the new cuisines in Goa.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.