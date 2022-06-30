5 Things To Keep In Mind If You’re Riding Two-Wheeler In Rainy Season

Navigating during the rainy season is a pain in itself as traffic is more disorganised. You can also expect traffic jams more often during the rainy season. Apart from that, there is also an added risk of the wheels of your vehicle skidding on the wet roads.

Riders need to be extra careful during monsoons for a safe ride. If you have no other option but to drive a two-wheeler when it is raining, keep the following in mind.

Don’t ignore tire health:

Advertisement

Do not forget to check the tires before taking a bike or scooter out in the rain. If your tire grip is worn out, your vehicle can easily skid on the road. So, get the tire changed without any delay. Apart from this, keep a check on the tire for adequate air.

Go slow

It is said that one’s wild instincts take over when they are behind a driving wheel or steering bike handles, but speeding is a strict no-no during the rains. Not only is visibility poor during the rains but going slow will also give you better control so that you can brake well during an emergency. Braking at full speed may cause your bike or scooter to skid. Potholes are generally covered with water and are not visible and it’s possible you may steer right into them and lose balance at high speed

Maintain distance

Maintain a significant distance between your two-wheeler and other vehicles on the road — in front of you, behind you or even on the sides. With poor visibility, you may collide with other vehicles.

Proper use of brakes

It is always better to apply the rear brake during rain so that your two-wheeler comes to a halt slowly as opposed to all of a sudden.

Avoid waterlogged roads

Advertisement

Apart from steering into potholes, exposure to water may even damage the exhaust of your scooter or bike.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.