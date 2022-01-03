5 Things You Must Include In Your Breakfast to Boost Health, Immunity

A healthy breakfast is a key to maintaining good health and increasing the immunity of the body. There are several reasons for its importance, but since it’s the first meal of the day, it’s critical to the overall development of the human body and health. Below is a list of healthy options that you should include in your breakfast

1) Vegetable Oatmeal

Oatmeal contains a lot of fibre, which is why it is called a superfood. If you include it in your breakfast, you can easily get your share of protein, fibre, vitamins, nutrition, etc. to the body. It can be made healthy by adding more vegetables to it.

2) Sprouted gram and moong

Sprouted moong and gram are very helpful for weight loss. These grains also build muscles, boost intelligence and maintain energy all day. You can boil them and mix them with onions and spices. It contains plenty of fibre, minerals and vitamins.

3) Boiled Eggs

If you eat an egg every morning, you can keep your body full of nutrients all day. They contain vitamins and Omega-3 fatty acids.

4) Oats

Oats contain a good amount of fibre which can accelerate their metabolism and can burn calories easily. Consumption of oats helps cut down calories and keeps you in shape. It is an essential addition to your morning diet.

5) Seasonal fruits

Fruits are extremely rich in minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins that fulfil all the nutritional needs of your body. They also help you improve your immunity. Apart from this, citric fruits are known to be very low in calories, thereby blocking weight gain.

