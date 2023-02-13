Parents-teacher meetings (PTM) gradually become an extremely important part of the life of parents once their children start going to school. PTMs are the occasional meetings where everything about the child’s performance in academic and non-academic fields is discussed by the parents and teachers. If conducted in a proper manner, they can uplift the performance of a child.

On the other hand, it can also inflict a negative impact on a student’s learning if conducted in a negative manner. It all depends on the parents and their style of interaction during the meeting. Parents should also be mindful of the interaction that they have during the meeting. All the parents, keep reading this space to know the etiquettes of interacting with the student’s teacher which should not be negative in any sense.

PTMs should be taken in a positive sense

Parents should not create an embarrassing situation for their wards by shouting at them if they get complaints about them during PTMs. It will make them feel uncomfortable among their classmates and it is possible that they might not inform parents about future meetings. Rather they should try to work on the shortcomings pointed out by the teachers which will pave the way for a better future for their wards.

Bragging about your child creates a negative impression

If scolding your child excessively in front of teachers is a bad option, bragging about their accomplishments is an even worse choice some parents make. It creates a negative impression in teachers’ minds that parents are not willing to listen to the shortcomings of their wards.

Being late to the meeting should be avoided

Being late to the parent-teacher meeting is again not a good idea which will give an impression that students and their families are highly undisciplined. It will prompt the teachers to mark negatively while checking for students’ performance in examinations which can inflict a devastating blow to their careers.

Don’t argue with teachers

Parents should not expect to listen to the obvious about their wards and argue with teachers when they come up with some shocking revelations. For example, their ward can be extremely disciplined at home but create difficulties for teachers and fellow classmates at school.

Parents should take suggestions from teachers

After parents, children spend a major time of their life with teachers and they know a lot about them. Considering this aspect, parents should not hesitate to take suggestions from teachers on how their ward’s performance can be elevated in scholastic and co-scholastic areas.

