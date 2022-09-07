5 Things You Should NOT Compromise In Your Relationship

Relationships require a lot of work along with love, trust, and understanding. Every relationship seeks compromise, but it is important to know when to bend and when to stand your ground. It is important to remember that both partners are two different personalities and are entitled to have different opinions. Respecting the other person’s opinion and meeting each other halfway is sure one of the ways to make a decision. But if it’s just one person compromising and losing themselves in the process to keep the relationship going, it is not a healthy way. However, there are certain things that one should never compromise. If your partner loves or values you, they will understand and support you.

Personal and Professional goals

Do not compromise on your personal and professional goals for the sake of the relationship. In a healthy relationship, your partner will be supportive of your goals and ambitions, and in fact, will even help you with it.

Time with friends and family

Do not compromise on spending time with your family and friends who have always been there for you. Do not let your partner restrict your time with your dear ones. A supportive and caring partner will encourage you to spend time with others who are equally important in your life.

Values and traditions

Never ever compromise on your values and belief system. For the things that are deeply important to you, the things that matter to you more than anything else, you shouldn’t be compromising at all. Your partner should respect your choices and in fact appreciate your passion. Do not let go of your traditions and culture that are important to your family.

Self-worth

If you are questioning your self-worth and compromising on it to fit into someone else’s idea of you, then stop doing it. No relationship should make you question your worth and make you compromise on that.

Trust

Broken trust in a relationship can be repaired, but it depends on the nature of the wound, the kind of lies/deception, repeated wounding, recognizing the mistake and taking an action, etc. But if the person is repeating the above things, do not make any compromises.

