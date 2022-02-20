5 Times Bollywood Celebrities Gave Us Best Relationship Tips

Love is the most beautiful thing that exists in the world. If you have that one partner by your side who stays with you, loves you, respects you, supports you, and stands behind you like a solid wall, then you have the world. Everyone wants to have a perfect relationship. However, relationships are never easy. They are complex, chaotic, problematic, messy, and sometimes irritating but we are the ones who have to make them simple and work. If you ever wonder how people spend 50 years with the same person, then just go talk to an elder, seek the best advice. If you look at Bollywood celebrities and wonder how they are so in love all the time, then, we bring to you five relationship tips given by your favourite celebrities that they follow in their lives.

Ranveer Singh

Having a boyfriend or a husband like Ranveer Singh is every girl’s dream. The way Ranveer pampers Deepika Padukone, look at her and talks about her just melts our heart. His eyes say that he is truly in love. Once, during an interview with Vogue, Ranveer opened about some things that get his and Deepika’s married life smooth. He told Vogue that before being husband and wife, the couple are best friends. When they are away from work and are spending time together, they chill and talk about everything. He also said that having some ground rules in the marriage works in keeping it intact.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is known to be blunt and straightforward. The actress had her share of heart breaks before she met the man of her dreams, Anand Ahuja. She once shared advice on tackling breakups that every millennial needs. She advised everyone that if they are in a messed-up relationship, they should get out of it immediately.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the couple goals that everyone needs. The two met during college, fell in love, got married, and have a beautiful family now. One relationship advice that Shah Rukh gives every now and then is - respect your woman. During an interview given to an entertainment portal, he said, “For me, love is dignifying a woman. She needs to be dignified by her man. That is romance for me."

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra never struggles to keep her personal and professional life well-balanced. She is doing a great job. The new mother, once revealed that despite being a workaholic, she and Nick Jonas try to find out time for each other. They both prioritise their relationship.

Sidharth Malhotra

The chocolate boy of Bollywood is currently rumoured to be dating Kiara Advani. During an interview with The Tribune, he once stated that keeping your girl happy is the right mantra to keep the relationship smooth.

