5 Times Kiara Advani Set Bridal Goals in Manish Malhotra Ensembles

This wedding season, take inspiration from Kiara Advani’s stylish outfits designed by Manish Malhotra that are perfect for brides-to-be

By: Akshata Shetty

Edited By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 17:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Kiara Advani plays the perfect mood board for new-age bride styles this wedding season.

It’s the season of weddings and 2023 has kicked off with celebrity weddings taking centrestage. The much-awaited wedding of celebrated stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra has been the talk of the town.

Ahead of the power couple’s wedding which according to reports is slated to take place on February 6, Kiara who was recently spotted with renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra, had the rumour mills running, on whether the JugJugg Jeeyo actress will be seen donning the designer’s creations on her big day.

While we wait to see what the new-age bride will opt to wear on her wedding day, which according to reports will be held at Suryagarh, a luxury hotel in Jaisalmer city, here’s a look at some of the finest Manish Malhotra ensembles Kiara wore with panache.

Look No 1: Ivory Sheer Saree

Handcrafted #MMSaree paired with a hand-embroidered chikankari infinity blouse with pearl neckline.

Ivory has definitely been the go-to colour for the new-age bride. So, will Kiara opt for ivory? In the recent past, the actor draped a classic Manish Malhotra saree featuring handcrafted embroidery on sheer and paired it with a chikankari infinity blouse enhanced with a pearl neckline.

Look No 2: Sequin Feather Lehenga

The pastel pink sequin lehenga features feather detailing and is paired with sequin dupatta and criss cross blouse.

Another favourite from the brand is sequins. Kiara aced the sequin game in a gorgeous pastel pink lehenga skirt paired with a criss cross blouse and sequin blouse. Also, adding a hint of drama to the look were the feather detailing on the skirt and the dupatta.

Look No 3: Golden Saree

The graceful and gorgeous Kiara Ddvani bedazzles in a fluid metallic saree.

Kiara Advani definitely loves ensembles in gold. And we would love to see if she goes with the traditional red or pink, or dazzle in gold for her wedding. This gorgeous fluid metallic golden saree is inspired by an abstract ikat artwork and comes with a glamorous blouse.

Look 4: Metallic Gown

Kiara Advani exudes glamour and elegance in a metallic silver gown.

Kiara knows how to make an entrance and this shimmering, metallic silver gown was proof. A perfect cocktail outfit for a perfect bride, the silhouette celebrated the actor’s charming personality and also exuded glamour to her overall look. We would love to see Kiara experiment with unconventional styles for her wedding looks.

Look 5: Fuschia Pink Kurta

Kiara Advani looks mesmerising in a fuschia pink kurta with intricate zardosi work.

Colour plays an integral part in a wedding ensemble. Here Kiara nails the festive narrative in a vibrant fuschia pink zardosi peshwaz kurta. Paired with a sky turquoise blue organza dupatta the old-world zari embroidery adds festivity to her overall look.

About the Author

Akshata ShettyAkshata Shetty is a journalist covering fashion for more than a decade. From red...Read More

first published: February 03, 2023, 17:30 IST
last updated: February 03, 2023, 17:39 IST
