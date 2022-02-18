5 Times Malaika Arora Taught us to Look Smoking Hot in Photos

Malaika Arora is a diva and a fashion icon that every girl looks up to. The actor never fails to impress her fans with her hot sizzling looks. The words fall less when we talk about the actor and her all-time classic looks. She wears anything from casual to sexy, everything looks amazing on her. Her sexy body complements every dress she wears. Let’s look at the hot photos of Malaika to take inspiration to look hot in photos.

Black colour increases the hotness quotient and Malaika knows it quite well. In the photo, she can be seen flaunting her body in a black see-through dress by the designer Alberto Audenino. Her expressions can kill anyone with that one look.

The blue slit dress perfectly flaunts the sexy curves of the actor. In the photo shared by Malaika on her Instagram feed, she can be seen wearing a Nedret Taciroglu’s designed electric blue gown with that sexy side leg slit. Already hot actor just makes us go gaga over her by complementing the look with Red bold lipstick.

Malaika looks exceptionally stunning as she poses for the shoot of MTV’s Supermodel of the Year season 2 in this animal print co-ord set. The actor poses for the photo in a way that increases the temperature even more. She looks sensual, sexy and hot at the same time.

Not everyone can look this good in an all-shinny dress. Malaika show-offs her sexy back in this deep-back golden midi dress. As the actor poses with the mirror, her expressions are unmatchable. She definitely knows how to play with the face to look hot.

The silky peach gown flows on the body of the diva-like it was made just for her. Malaika poses looking in the other direction as she pulls down the strap of the dress from one side. The high-slit clearly flaunt the sexy legs of the actor. The photo has increased the temperature of Instagram for sure.

