5 Times Malavika Mohanan Dished Out Grace And Elegance

Malavika Mohanan, known for her performance in Beyond The Clouds, is currently busy promoting her Malayalam film, Christy. While the actress has left the audience amazed with her stellar performances on the silver screen, it is her ethnic choices that are too good to miss. The actress has a flair for six yards and her fashion diaries are proof. Whether it is to promote her movie, celebrate a festival, or photoshoot, Malavika definitely knows how to dish out grace and elegance together with a drape.

Recently, Malavika Mohanan stunned the internet with a deep blue saree that she wore for Christy’s promotions. The sheer organza saree had floral embroideries and a scalloped hem. She teamed it up with a matching full-sleeve blouse. She looked effortlessly stylish as she accessorized herself with silver jewellery like bracelets and jhumkas. She completed her look with silver-thread juttis.

Advertisement

Check out her look here-

Malavika has previously slayed her looks in a saree. Here are a few photos that made a style statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To celebrate the festival of lights- Diwali, Malavika Mohanan picked a pastel blue saree with pink and white floral prints all over it. She teamed the silk saree with a contrasting pink blouse to elevate her look. To match the golden threadwork in the ethnic ensemble, she chose gold-toned earrings with blue stones. She also added light blue coloured bangles. She wrapped up her look with a sleek bun adorned with gajra.

Take cues from Malavika if you want to add some bling to a party. The actress turned muse for Manish Malhotra as she wore a golden brown glittery saree. She teamed the breathtaking drape with a strapless brown blouse and the results are ravishing. She accessorised herself with golden earrings with a huge emerald stone in the middle. The beauty opted for subtle smokey eyes and muted brown lips.

Malavika exuded elegance in this Sabyasachi regal drape. She was all decked up in a sheer net brown saree showcasing embroidered border and slight stone-embedded work. To elevate the look further, she added a multi-coloured embroidered blouse. For finish touches, she added a stone studded choker and bangles. She opted for subtle makeup for a sheen skin and nude lips.

Malavika Mohanan picked a traditional saree from the shelves of Sourav Das. She wore a golden tissue saree and paired it with a red blouse. She gave the saree a Bengali twist and looked mesmerizing. For accessories, she chose an armband with tiny stone studdings. For an ethereal look, she chose kohled eyes, red bindi and open hair with soft waves.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here