5 Times Sidharth Malhotra Aced The Desi Look

Another lavish Bollywood wedding is in line. While fans eagerly wait to see their favourite duo Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani all dressed up in traditional for their big day, there have multiple times when Sidharth Malhotra gave them a glimpse of his desi “Punjabi" avatar. Ahead of his rumoured wedding, let’s take a look at 5 times he aced the desi look.

Advertisement

Starting with the first one, he was seen in his off-white kurta with some delicate embroidery on the neckline. The actor even donned a tilak on his forehead.

Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a navy blue printed kurta and a matching, heavily embroidered, patterned Nehru jacket. To complete his desi vibe, the actor can be seen folding his hands in a “Namaste" gesture. Shantanu and Nikhil styled his on-point look.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra stole the show in a bright red textured kurta by Kunal Rawal. The kurta was also embellished with pearl buttons. The 38-year-old wore a kurta with a white pyjama to complete his look.

Sidharth looked dapper in a pleasant bright green kurta cum sherwani. The actor from Mission Majnu wore a patterned green kurta and a straight white kurta. In addition to his kurta, he wore a bird brooch and a white straight pyjama. He completed his look with brown loafers. Nikita Jaisinghani styled his dapper look.

The day he posted his turban look all the ladies skipped their heartbeats and why not? His “Dilli Ki Shadi" look was to die for. He was already giving a groom vibe with a black Nehru coat and a maroon turban.

On the personal front, reportedly Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have already begun the wedding festivities in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh hotel. Rajasthan has become a popular destination for Bollywood weddings, with previous couples including Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra. The Shershaah co-stars welcomed Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra to their wedding, despite having not publicly spoken about their relationship.

Their wedding festivities include haldi, mehendi, and sangeet, which are followed by a royal wedding. On Saturday, Sidharth and Kiara arrived at their wedding venue to begin the festivities. Though the couple did not speak to the media, the groom’s family—brother Harshad Malhotra and mother Rimma Malhotra—stated that they were “overjoyed" to welcome Kiara into the family.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here