5 Tips And Products to Remove Stains From Plastic Utensils

Plastic is found everywhere in the kitchen, from ubiquitous cutting boards to storage containers to utensils designed for use with nonstick cookware. At some point in its life, each plastic item will inevitably become stained and discoloured. Greasy pans, plates stained with turmeric or masala, and, worst of all, burnt pots are among the most difficult stains to remove. These stains are difficult to remove, especially on old plastic utensils.

The smell can sometimes be found in these utensils as well. To keep your containers and other plastic items like cups, mixing bowls, colanders, spoons, spatulas, and even laminate countertops blemish-free by using these 5 effective tips and products listed below for removing the toughest stains from your vessels:

Rubbing Alcohol

Rubbing alcohol can be used to remove stains from coffee, tea, tomato sauce and tomato paste, juice and soda, and most types of food dyes. Usually, rinsing the item immediately after applying the alcohol or washing it with water and dish detergent afterwards will remove the discolouration. If the blemish does not disappear, pour some rubbing alcohol into the container and soak it for a few minutes.

Hand sanitiser

You can clean your plasticware with alcohol-based hand sanitiser and the gel can make it easier to apply. Squirt some into the container or apply it to the affected area to soak before rubbing cleaning, washing, rinsing, and drying.

Bleach

Blemishes on plastic can also be removed with chlorine bleach. Ink, juice, soda, coffee, tea, tomato sauce, tomato paste stains, and all other types of food dyes can be removed with bleach. Make a water-bleach solution with one tablespoon of bleach per cup of water. Allow one to two hours for the containers and other items to soak in the solution. After the stains have been removed, thoroughly wash, rinse, and dry the containers.

Baking soda

Baking soda can also remove all of the stains mentioned above, and it is especially effective at removing oily residues. Simply make a baking soda paste with a tablespoon or two of water and apply it to the discoloured container. Allow it to sit for 20 to 30 minutes before using a moist cloth to clean the container. The lightly abrasive paste will remove stains.

Lemon juice

Fresh lemons are inexpensive, and the acidic power of citrus can do wonders. Simply rub the container or other item with lemon juice and set it out in the sun for a day or two. Lemon acid combined with UV light from the sun will remove discolouration and kill bacteria.

