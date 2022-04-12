5 Tips for Healthy, Glowing Skin this Summer

The summer season takes a toll on your skin and takes away the essential oils and natural glow. While you can visit a salon to get some good quality skincare, the weather can make anyone go lazy to step out. So if you are looking for tips to keep a happy skin, in the comfort of your home - we got some easy-peasy solutions for you. These DIY tips will not just help you in taking good care of your skin this summer but are also budget-friendly.

Exfoliate Your Skin

Advertisement

It is very important for you to regularly exfoliate your skin. Why? The body sheds skin cells every minute of every day, and if you don’t get rid of them, they set on your skin making your face look dull and dry. You can empty bottles of lotion on your skin, you won’t get glowing skin if you don’t exfoliate. Please note that body scrub and face scrub are different and one cannot replace the other.

Sunscreen

Advertisement

You got to be daring to step out of your house without sunscreen in this scorching heat. Buy sunscreens that have UVA or UVB products that come in SPF 30 and SPF 70. Don’t use last year’s sunscreen, throw them away and get a new one. A teaspoon of sunscreen should be enough for your skin, and if you spend too much time under the sun, re-apply it every 2-3 hours.

Advertisement

Minimal make-up

Advertisement

Summer calls for a less make-up look, or even a natural look. For the face, sunscreen and face cream would be just enough to get you ready for the day. Use a gloss or a lip balm with an SPF of 15 for the lips, it will make your lips look fresher. In case you want to apply foundation, top it up with face powder with SPF to avoid a cakey or patchy look. Avoid eye makeup in summers.

Face mist

Face mist can keep your face hydrated and cool this summer. You can prepare a face mist at home and the steps are pretty easy. Place a green tea bag in boiled water for a while, remove it off and let it cool down. Add 4 drops of tea tree essential oil to the liquid, pour it into a bottle, and shake it to make sure it mixes properly. Use a spray bottle to keep it, as it will be easy for you to use. Mists make your skin cool, calm, and hydrated instantly. If you are someone whose skin is acne-prone or is oily, apply this on an everyday basis.

Water

No matter how many fruit juices or other beverages you drink, only water will make you feel fresh. Consume at least 8 glasses of water in a day, as it will not only prevent dehydration but will help in washing out a lot of toxins from the body.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.