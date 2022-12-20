5 Tips On How To Store Your Precious Jewels At Home

For many of us, some pieces of jewellery hold great importance. Whether it is a gold ornament, silver or oxidized, every piece of jewellery needs to be taken care of to make sure that it does not lose its lustre. While gold requires minimum maintenance, silver, pearl and oxidized ornaments need attention. You can start by removing your accessories while working out, swimming or cooking to avoid fading and discolouration. Here are some more tips to take care of your ornaments-

Silver jewellery can get tarnished easily if exposed to moisture. Make sure you always clean your ornaments after removing them. Store them in air-tight boxes by wrapping them up in tissue paper or muslin cloth. This helps in retaining the shine of the jewellery and prevents scratching. Use silica gel or activated charcoal in the storage containers.

To take care of your pearl jewellery, make sure you wipe your pearls with a soft and damp cloth to remove any build-up. Do not store them with hard jewellery like rings or bracelets to prevent scratches, Since pearls are organic and have no traces of water, store them in a soft-cloth pouch instead of an airtight box. An airtight box can make it brittle and cause it to lose its lustre.

Oxidized jewellery needs to be stored in air-tight containers to prevent moisture and air contact. In case the ornament looks tarnished, use tomato ketchup, lemon juice, white toothpaste or baking soda to clean it and restore its original shine.

Your precious stone-studded jewellery too requires care. Clean them with a soft cloth after you wash them off with water and baby shampoo. There can be an accumulation of dirt in the crevices, so use a soft bristle toothbrush and gently clean it out. Store your accessories in a cushioned jewellery box.

Diamonds are one of the hardest metals. But just like other metals, this too should be kept away from sunlight, air and humidity. To remove grime, soak the piece of jewellery for some time in warm water and mild soap. Clean and then wipe with a lint-free cloth.

Make sure you always wear your jewellery at the last, after applying your makeup, lotion and perfume. And also remove it first and wipe it clean before storing it.

