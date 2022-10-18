5 Tips To Ace Your Bold And Beautiful Red Lipstick

Well, brown tones will come and go but one solid bold red lipstick is for life. A great red lipstick can lift your entire personality and instantly make you look glamorous. And therefore, women need to have good quality red lipstick on their vanity. While some of us do not shy away to make bold appearances, some do feel the opposite and we can understand that.

But let’s not forget that if we skip some of the details, it can ruin the entire appearance. And that’s why we are here to help you with some important tips to wear your bold and beautiful red lipstick

Choose the shade according to skin tone:

Whenever you buy red lipstick, try it before buying it. If your skin tone is yellow or pink, choose it accordingly. Not just that, but keep in mind that the colour of your lipstick does not make your teeth look even more yellow.

Exfoliate your lips:

Red lipstick highlights your lips. Hence, if you use matte lipstick, make sure there’s no dry skin on your lips. Exfoliate your lips and then use red lipstick.

Keep the outfit’s colour in mind:

Like any other lipstick, wear red only if it compliments your dress. Let us tell you that red lipstick looks very good on white and black dresses. It makes you look glamorous.

Apply lip liner:

Use a lip liner first to prevent the red lipstick from spreading. While applying cream lipstick, always apply two coats and use a tissue.

Avoid wearing heavy makeup:

Keep in mind that red lipstick already offers a very powerful appearance. While using it, keep your make-up light or minimal.

