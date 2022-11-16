5 Tips To Be Emotionally Available To Our Children

There is no question that being a parent is one of the most rewarding experiences life has to offer. However, it can also be one of the most challenging ones. Parenting is a 24/7 job and there are often not enough hours in the day to get everything done. As a result, it can be easy to become too caught up in the everyday demands of parenting and lose sight of the importance of being emotionally available to our children.

As parents, it is our instinct to want to protect our children from the pain and hurt of the world; we want to shelter them and keep them safe. But in doing so, we can inadvertently create a barrier between us and our children that prevents them from feeling comfortable in sharing their thoughts and emotions.

Why is it so important to be emotionally available to our children?

It helps children feel loved and supported.

It gives them a safe space to express their feelings and work through tough emotions.

It allows us to build a strong emotional bond with them.

It helps to provide them with the support they need to grow and thrive

Dr. Chandni Tugnait, M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder and Director, Gateway of Healing shares five tips to help us be emotionally available for our children:

Be present in the moment -When we are with our children, we need to be present and fully engaged with them. This means putting away our phones, turning off the TV, and giving them our undivided attention. Our children deserve our full attention and by being present with them, we are sending the message that they are important to us.

Validate their feelings –We can validate their feelings by simply acknowledging them and thanking them for sharing. This lets them know that we see and understand what they are going through. It is also important to provide support and reassurance.

Communicate our own emotions -It’s important to label and express our emotions in a healthy way, so that our children can learn to do the same.

Listen to our children - Listen to them without judgment. It can be tempting to want to offer advice or tell them what we think they should do, but it’s important to resist that urge and just listen. When our children feel heard, they are more likely to be open to us and trust us with their feelings.

Keep the lines of communication open year-round - Communication is one of the most important skills that children can learn. It is the foundation for all social interaction and plays a vital role in cognitive development. Good communication skills enable children to express themselves effectively, to understand and be understood by others, and to form strong relationships.

When children feel confident in their ability to communicate, they are more likely to take risks and explore new ideas, which is essential for learning. Furthermore, effective communication is crucial for managing emotions and resolving conflicts. By encouraging communication with our children, we can help them to develop the skills they need to thrive in all areas of their lives.

It is important for parents to remember the importance of being emotionally available for their children even when they are feeling overwhelmed by everyday demands. Emotionally availability is vital for a healthy parent-child relationship. After all, our goal as parents is not only to love and support our children, but also prepare them for a happy and successful future. If you find that you are struggling to be emotionally available for your children, seek help from a professional. There is no shame in admitting that you need help, and a professional can provide you with the tools you need to be there for your children.

