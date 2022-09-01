5 Tips to Clean Your House This Festive Season

Cleaning your house is, in a way, therapeutic. It helps the mind achieve much-needed calm and composure. In India, people, apart from periodically cleaning their houses, also indulge in the activity during the festive season.

With the ongoing celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi and the festival of Diwali on their way, people will be seen setting out on a cleaning spree. If you are among the lot, then this might be just the thing you need to read. Mentioned below are some easy and efficient ways to clean your house.

Tackle The Clutter First:

Before you get to handling cleaning equipment, it is important that you clean the clutter first. Magazines lying around, clothes kept in places other than a cupboard, and other objects lying around need to be picked up first. Half your work looks done if you clean the clutter before cleaning the house.

Dust and Vacuum

Dusting is the second step in the process. After you are done putting your belongings in the right place, start dusting. Start with things that are elevated. Fans should be first on your list. Then clean the tops of the furniture, picture frames, and upper shelves. Once you are done with the dusting, you can use a vacuum cleaner to remove the dust that settles on the ground.

Sweep And Mop

Sweeping the floors followed by mopping them is the next thing on the list. Start from the nooks and the farthest corners and move to the doorway. Do not forget to rinse the mop every four to five sweeps.

Clean The Bathroom

Bathrooms must be the last place you should clean your house. Spray the cleaner on the sink, the toilet, and the tubs, and let it rest for a few minutes. Then spray water and clean the dissolved dust and stains.

Clean the House In One Go

Rather than picking a room, pick one task at a time and apply it to the entire property. Doing this will prevent the repetitive quality and the fatigue that kicks in.

