5 Tips To Deal With Social Anxiety

Social awkwardness is one of the common problems that a lot of people face in their day-to-day life. If you feel anxious while interacting with new people or find it difficult to leave your house to socialise, then you are not alone. A lot of people find it challenging to step out of their comfort zone and overcome their social awkwardness. But fret not! Today, we will be sharing a few tips which will help you overcome your social awkwardness. Let’s take a look at them.

Practice self-acceptance

Advertisement

The first and most crucial step in developing self-confidence is to realise your own worth. Nobody will appreciate you unless you do it for yourself. Instead of worrying about what other people think of you, start speaking in a positive manner about yourself. Building confidence doesn’t happen overnight, it requires time and effort. But with a little practice and time, you can definitely build it.

Realise that your anxious thoughts are not true

I am not enough! People are not gonna like me! I don’t know how to talk! These are just the anxious thoughts in your mind which give you a false narrative about yourself. Understand it’s normal to feel this way when you are going to encounter a new situation, but believing in yourself will help you to deal with any shyness or social anxiety that is holding you back.

Practise your conversational skills

One of the most common issues that hold you back from interacting with new people and exploring different places is feeling like you don’t know the proper way to respond to others during a conversation. In order to become a good speaker you should practise speaking to yourself. The more practice you have talking with different people, the better you will get at it.

Advertisement

Make eye contact

People who feel socially awkward, often try to avoid making eye contact during conversations. Eye contact during discussions is the best way to avoid awkwardness and give other people the impression that you are not rude and disinterested. Start making eye contact with people. It will not only boost your self-confidence but will also make your bond stronger.

Be kind to yourself

Advertisement

It’s okay to be socially awkward. Live it to the fact that you are trying your best and will gradually and slowly become a great conversationalist. Stop doubting yourself, instead — start making little steps towards your growth.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here