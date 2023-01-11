5 Tips To Follow For A Healthy Heart During Winters

Almost everyone adores the winter season. It’s the best time to enjoy cheat meals with hot snacks and sweets. But with the increased calorie intake, there’s also more risk of heart disease during this season. The cold weather has several effects on our hearts. In response to the cold, our circulatory system changes physically.

The blood vessels narrow in the skin to prevent heat loss. This narrowing, known as vasoconstriction, creates more pressure in the rest of the circulation, forcing the heart to work harder to pump blood around the body leading to a higher heart rate and blood pressure.

Here are things you need to do for a healthy heart in the winter:

Regular exercise

Even if it appears difficult, stay physically active throughout the winter season. Exercise does not have to be done outside. You can work out Inside by doing yoga, dancing, gentle aerobics, home exercises, or meditation. Regular exercise allows you to stay fit and warm.

Layer Up

The most important thing is to keep warm. If you are susceptible to cold temperatures, dress in enough layers to keep your body warm.

Limit alcohol

With the holiday season and new year, the number of parties increases during the winter months. However, one must limit alcohol consumption. Alcohol is known to contribute to a wide range of problems, including a heart arrhythmia. It can have serious consequences for your heart health and other health issues.

Avoid too much salt

It’s critical to realise that salt intake needs to be restricted. People have the propensity to eat foods heavy in salt throughout the winter. We must limit our salt intake if we want to maintain our blood pressure under control. Therefore, it’s crucial to limit your salt intake.

Avoid high sugar diet

People may enjoy sweets during winter. However, these sweets should be consumed in moderation and not in large quantities. Excess of anything is bad for our health. Both salt and sugar consumption are harmful to one’s health and should be avoided.

