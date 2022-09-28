5 Tips To Help Improve Handwriting

Good handwriting is one of the important aspects of a student’s life. Poor handwriting can make the task of deciphering the content by the examiner difficult. Eventually, it will negatively affect one’s grades. Despite the relevance of digitization in many sectors, having reader-friendly handwriting is crucial for students. According to The Guardian, here are a few measures that parents can undertake to help their teenager improve their handwriting:

Start a journal

Writing a journal every day for some time could provide a great start to improving one’s handwriting. As a parent, you must ask your child to write about anything of their wish. They will also want others to have a clear understanding of their thoughts while reading the journal. Keeping this in mind, your child will focus more on the handwriting part.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Take your time

This step doesn’t mean that your child needs to take a lot of time for writing. That also doesn’t mean that they have to write in a rush of blood. Unless they are writing for some important examination, writing should not be very fast. This affects the letter formation.

Check the posture

Ask your kid to keep in mind the right posture. The ideal posture for writing should be sitting upright with the forearm resting on the table. This will exert pressure on the fingers rather than the wrist. Many children are used to curving their arms around the page while writing, which is not considered to be the right posture.

Pick the right pen

It is essential to pick the pen, which will enable your child to have more control over their writing. In an ideal situation, a child’s hand should feel relaxed while writing with a pen.

Advertisement

Choose the right paper

For good writing, your child should select a paper which has lines. This will help in ensuring that letters are formed correctly. They must also prefer a thin pad to keep their posture intact.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here