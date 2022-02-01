5 Tips To Keep Your Body Hydrated In Winter

Staying hydrated is essential for overall health and well-being. It helps prevent dehydration, which may cause cramps, headaches, dizziness, or other issues. Do you know that 70% of our body consists of water? That is why we need to drink enough water to run all our biological activities properly.

According to experts, we should drink eight to ten glasses of water daily. It not only detoxes and helps us function properly but also helps our digestion and blood pressure. However, during winter, we don’t feel as thirsty. But as you stop drinking enough water just because you don’t feel thirsty, you basically invite health problems.

>Tips:

Advertisement

>Banana:

Bananas are a good source of potassium and magnesium. They contain about 450mg of potassium and up to 35mg of magnesium, acting as electrolytes for your body. This means that regular consumption of bananas keeps our bodies hydrated.

>Milk:

The consumption of milk is good for your body in many ways. Not only does it provide us with various nutrients and proteins but also avoids dehydration as it is composed of water.

>Tomato:

Tomatoes are a very good source of water and antioxidants. Tomatoes also contain about 94 percent water, making them an excellent choice for keeping your body hydrated.

>coconut water

Coconut water hydrates and detoxifies your body instantly. It also contains a lot of electrolytes.

>Spinach

Spinach is low in calories but the water content is up to 92 per cent. It also has a good source of vitamins and minerals, making it an excellent choice for people who want to stay hydrated. By consuming spinach, our body remains hydrated even during times of cold weather.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.