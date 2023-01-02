5 Tips to Manage Blood Sugar Levels

The New Year 2023 has started and with that, the excitement to celebrate all the festivals again too. During holidays, we love to relish treats and festive food. It’s that time of the year when we ditch our usual diet and tuck into delicacies with friends and family. But amid the celebrations, people must also not forget about their health, especially those who are prone to or are diabetic. It can be quite stress full for the diabetic patient, as regular routine goes for a toss and managing blood sugar levels becomes a challenge. You can manage your blood sugar level with these five easy tips during this holiday season.

Monitor your medication

During the holidays, it is easy to miss the track of sweets you are consuming and therefore, check your blood sugar levels. If you are diabetic and are on medications or insulin, please ensure that you take them on time and not skip them. It is also essential to monitor your blood sugar levels regularly. Keep yourself hydrated

Dehydration can lead to some severe health complications. Keep a track of the signs of dehydration like extreme fatigue, unreasonable headaches, dark yellow urine, etc. To avoid it you can consume coconut water and buttermilk. Also, having enough water will also reduce the craving for sugary or salty food. Plan your meals

According to Harvard University, sugar occurs naturally in all foods that contain carbohydrates, including vegetables, grains, and dairy. So your meals determine your blood sugar levels. Try to plan what you eat when gathered for a celebration. Choose your food like starters, dips, and main courses carefully. If in doubt, consult your dietician for the list of food you can’t have that will also help you keep your blood sugar level at bay. Be physically active

People often see holidays as the time to just relax and lay inside the blanket and binge-watch. But it’s important to exercise if you have diabetes. Encourage yourself to exercise and follow a physically active schedule. Also, take some time out for yourself and relax even a 10-minute walk after your meals will help. Reduce carbs from your meal

Try to reduce as many carbohydrates in your meals as possible. For example, avoid the urge to grab those delicious mouth-watering starters during the family gathering. Also, do not miss out on any of your meals and stick to your regular food schedules as you don’t want to spike up your blood sugar levels.

