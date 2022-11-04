5 Tips To Take Care Of Your Clothes And Make Them Last Longer

The increasing popularity of fast fashion has meant buying new clothes every now and then is a trend. But buying clothes built to last is one thing, keeping your everyday wear lasting longer is another. People often rely on dry cleaners to take care of their clothes. But many times, it doesn’t work in our favour. This is why we are here with some expert tips that will help you take care of your clothes and make them last longer.

Think before washing

Washing your clothes frequently can cause damage to their fibres and will make them rough soon. The same happens with dry cleaning because they also use harmful chemicals that damage the natural fibre follicles. Instead of throwing them in your washing machine or to the dry cleaners, hang them outside or in a steamy room to let them breathe.

Iron properly

Avoid ironing your clothes regularly as it can lead to worn-out fabrics. Instead, iron them based on the instructions given on the clothes. Also, make sure to set the flat iron temperature based on the type of fabric you are ironing.

Check and clean clothes quickly

Always make sure to clean stains as soon as possible. If you wait longer, the stain will become harder to remove. So check for spots and stains, and get rid of them as soon as possible. You can either dry clean them or wash them yourself.

Do not crush your clothes

Crushing your clothes and building a heap of them will not benefit you; it will only ruin their shape and quality. Keep your clothes folded or hung in a proper and clean environment to make them last longer. Your clothes need a clean space for storage.

Avoid frequent dry cleaning

People often avoid buying clothes that say “dry clean only" as it involves extra effort. Clothes which have dry clean-only labels can be washed gently in low temperatures. If any special instructions are given for washing the clothes, follow them. Dry cleaning can have a negative impact on your clothes. If you go with dry cleaning, go with environmentally friendly cleaners that offer non-toxic services.

