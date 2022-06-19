5 Top Detox Retreat Across India to Cleanse your Body and Mind

Every year, travellers from across the world travel to India for a detox retreat from the repetitive chores. Keeping up with the hustle and bustle of our busy lives could be tiring, sometimes and thus we all need a vacation. Here is a list of the mystical and spiritual meditation centres across India, where you might want to find a way to detox yourself.

Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore

The yoga centre lies in the foothills of the Velliangiri Mountains in Coimbatore and is founded by Sadhguru. Spread over 150 acres of lush land, the highlight of this centre is Dhyanalinga which offers meditation under a pillarless brick dome. Tushita Meditation Centre, Dharamshala

The Buddhist meditation centre located in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh was started by Lama Zopa Rinpoche and Lama Thubten Yeshe in 1972. This retreat is one of the best meditation camps in the country and people here are believed to have earned inner peace through silence and self-reflection. Osho Meditation Resort, Pune

The beautiful campus is one of the World’s largest centres for personal growth and meditation. The luxury detox retreat also offers an unforgettable experience with the amenities such as a swimming pool, sauna and spa. Dhamma Bodhi Vipassana Centre, Bodh gaya

The history buffs may want to visit this place as it comes with spiritual history. It is said that Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment at Bodh Gaya in Bihar. Surrounded by agricultural fields, foreigners visit Dhamma Bodhi Vipassana Centre in huge numbers. Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh

The list won’t be completed, without mentioning Rishikesh, known as the Yoga Capital of the World. Rishikesh is the hub of Yoga and meditating centres. The Parmarth Niketan located in Rishikesh is the perfect blend of modern amenities, traditional, and spiritual simplicity.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.